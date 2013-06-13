NEW DELHI, June 13 India's PEC Ltd has bought 12,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $842 per tonne for shipment by July 10, two trade sources said on Thursday, lower than the last known price paid by another state-run company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern port of Chennai. The price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC, which bought RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, issued the import tender last week.

Last month, state-run MMTC Ltd bought 18,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $851.5 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)