NEW DELHI Nov 1 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 10,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $870 per tonne, two trade sources said on Friday.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by Nov. 10. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

MMTC, which imported RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, floated a tender last week with Oct. 31. as the closing date.

The price was about $22 a tonne below current market prices, a trader said.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)