NEW DELHI May 14 India's palm oil imports fell more than expected to 536,175 tonnes in April from 545,875 tonnes in March, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Wednesday.

Imports by the world's leading palm oil buyer declined as Indian processors preferred to buy crude soft oils, such as sunflower.

April's imports were lower than traders' forecast of around 550,000 tonnes, including expected refined palm oil purchases of 55,000-85,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)