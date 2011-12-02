* Refined palm oil imports to double in 2012/13 on year

* Spread between refined and crude palm oils to narrow

* Indonesia's new capacity to make refined oil imports cheaper

By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Michael Taylor

NEW DELHI/JAKARTA, Dec 2 Strong global demand for palm oil appears to have won India's refiners a temporary reprieve from a potentially devastating deluge of cheap Indonesian cooking oil, but imports of products could double from 2013 as extra supplies hit the market.

Indonesia altered taxes on exports to make its refined palm oils more attractive than crude palm oil (CPO) from October, prompting warnings from refiners in India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, that they would be dealt a "death blow."

But the expected influx of refined palm oil hasn't materialised because supplies remained tight: demand from the European Union, the Middle East and Asia, as well as an inability to boost refining capacities quickly, kept prices of Indonesia's refined palm oils high, despite the tax cut.

In October, the spread between refined and crude oils remained almost unchanged at about $63 a tonne. India's refined palm oil imports were down 16 percent on the month, and crude palm oil purchases were also 11 percent lower.

"High demand from traditional buyers and limited refining capability in Indonesia have restricted refined oil imports," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Delhi-based Religare Commodities.

But traders expect the situation to change in the marketing year to October 2013, when more Indonesian palm oil refiners come onstream. Some analysts are also predicting bad weather, which would limit crude supplies.

INDIA'S APPETITE SEEN INCREASING

India's appetite for cooking oil is also likely to increase, and despite pleas for help from the refining industry, the government is unlikely to take steps that would affect prices of a key foodstuff when inflation is running at double digits.

If the Indian government boosts import taxes, it protects domestic refiners but risks raising inflation. If it doesn't do anything, domestic refiners will suffer at the expense of keeping food prices lower.

"The changes in export taxes by Indonesia will hit Indian refiners in the long run and the signs will be visible from the middle of next year with an increase in refined palm olein imports," said Govindbhai G. Patel, managing partner of Dipak Enterprise, based in the western city of Rajkot.

The new tax structure would make it more profitable for Indonesian firms to export refined palm oil than the crude grade.

Crude palm oil futures could hit 4,000 ringgit per tonne by mid-2012 from around 3,050 ringgit now on erratic weather in palm-growing regions and strong demand, according to Dorab Mistry, a London-based industry analyst.

Refined palm oil volumes could increase as much as 16 percent in 2012, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board says. Its vice-chairman, Derom Bangun, told Reuters the increase could come even sooner, as some refineries were not using their full capacity.

Delhi-based analyst Mathur expects Indonesia's refining capacity to treble after 2013. Traders say refiners could increase their output by an additional four million tonnes at least that year as firms seek to cash in on the tax benefits.

New refineries take about 18 months to become operational and Indonesia now has about 6 million tonnes of refining capacity.

India imports almost all its palm oil needs and CPO now accounts for about 83 percent of purchases. Traders expect imports of refined palm oil to rise by 50 percent in 2012/2013, which could double to 3.2 million tonnes in 2013/2014.

FIGHTING BACK?

India has a palm oil refining capacity of about 6.5 million tonnes and some traders, such as Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Mumbai-based trading firm Sunvin Group, warned this figure could be halved if the government does nothing to stop the cheaper Indonesian palm olein imports.

Food Minister K.V. Thomas asked Indonesia to consider cutting the crude palm oil export tax a month ago during bilateral talks, but so far in vain.

Indian refiners have urged the government to double import duties on refined oil. Thomas has told the finance and commerce ministries about the need to protect domestic refiners, but so far, the issue has been eclipsed by the Congress-led coalition government's other political woes.

Edible oil imports are often cited as one of the factors boosting food inflation, and some officials say the government could decide to take steps to cut the volume it buys abroad in February's federal budget.

Indonesia is also under pressure to revisit its new tax structure after complaints from competitor Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, and the Dutch government and industry.

But if nothing changes, India's refiners may face a dark future.

"The scenario is still not bleak ... but as Indonesia's future refining game plan unfurls, the death blow might be felt by the Indian refining industry, maybe next year," said Pradip Desai, managing director of Mumbai-based Palmtrade Services. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Miral Fahmy)