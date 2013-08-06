NEW DELHI Aug 6 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 4,500 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $790 per tonne, two trade sources said on Tuesday, higher than the last known price paid by another state-run company.

The cargoes will be delivered at Kakinada port on the east coast by Aug. 20. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

MMTC, which imported RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, floated the tender last week.

Government-backed traders State Trading Corp, MMTC and PEC regularly import vegetable oils via global tenders on behalf of state governments for cheaper sale to the poor.

On July 30, PEC imported 24,160 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $787 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)