* Trade estimates of vegoil imports due this week

* Cooking oil imports seen 4.2 pct up on year

* Festival demand to underpin edible oil imports in November

* Table of forecasts:

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Nov 11 India's palm oil imports likely rose for a second straight month in October as strong demand for cooking during the festival season and low domestic supplies of competing soyoil boosted purchases, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

A firmer rupee last month also underpinned arrivals, but the currency's drop against the dollar in 2013 could hurt edible oil imports by the world's largest buyer in the marketing year ended October, the average of forecasts from six traders showed.

Total palm oil imports in October may have risen 17.8 percent from a month ago to 759,167 tonnes, the survey showed.

"Imports rose on aggressive buying to meet festival demand as domestic supplies were less due to the low level of the newly-harvested soybean crop," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Mumbai-based trading house Sunvin Group. Soybeans are crushed to produce soyoil and soymeal, used as animal feed.

While crude palm oil arrivals got a shot in the arm from last-minute purchases to substitute for missing soyoil supplies, imports of the refined variant were likely hit as buyers held back amid worries of a duty increase.

The survey forecast a 13.5 percent monthly drop in refined palm oil imports to 145,000 tonnes in October.

Indian refiners have been lobbying the government for a hike in the duty on refined palm oil imports to protect their interests against cheap imports.

India's overseas purchases of refined palm oil soared 36 percent between Nov. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2013 as Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, structured taxes to favour its exports of the refined product over crude to support its domestic refining industry.

Palm oil accounts for about 80 percent of India's total cooking oil imports and most of it comes from Malaysia and Indonesia. India relies on imports for about 60 percent of its annual vegetable oil demand of 17-18 million tonnes.

The survey pegged total cooking oil imports by India at 10.4 million tonnes for the year ended Oct. 31, less than initial projections of as high as 11 million tonnes as a weaker rupee this year curbed purchases.

The rupee hit a record low against the dollar at 68.85 in August, but firmed slightly after that, rising 5 percent in September and almost 2 percent in October. For the year, the rupee is down 15 percent.

Palm oil was quoted at $809 per tonne on India's west coast in August and rose to around $815 last month, but the drop in rupee terms aided imports in October.

Soyoil imports likely dropped 26.7 percent month-on-month to 103,333 tonnes in October as the domestic shortfall prompted buyers to bring in crude palm oil, which can be imported from Southeast Asia more quickly than soyoil from Latin America.

Soybean harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two producing states in India, was disrupted by heavy rains in the first half of October and as a result less supplies were available for crushing.

Total vegetable oil imports, including small amounts of non-edible oils, may have risen 15.5 percent in October from September to 997,833 tonnes, according to the survey.

Higher imports pushed port stocks at the end of last month to 637,500 tonnes, up 23.8 percent from the previous month.

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India will release its data later this week.

Traders said the ongoing festival season demand is expected to keep India's overseas buying interest strong.

India's festival season runs from October to December and includes celebrations such as Diwali, the festival of lights, with many family get-togethers that involve lavish dining.

"In November, imports could be over 900,000 tonnes of edible oils to meet festival season demand," said K.K. Goel, a Delhi-based trader. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Himani Sarkar)