NEW DELHI, March 13 India's palm oil imports fell to 509,948 tonnes in February from 658,670 tonnes in the previous month, its second month in a row, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Friday.

Traders had forecast imports between 450,000-520,000 tonnes by the world's biggest palm oil buyer, including 50,000-70,000 tonnes of refined palm oil, for the month.

The drop in palm oil imports was due to a decline in the purchase of the crude variant which was slightly costlier than in the previous month. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)