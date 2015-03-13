* Crude palm oil imports down but refined oil purchases up
* India's crude palm oil imports hit by higher prices
* Soyoil imports rose on strong demand over wedding season
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, March 13 India's overseas purchases
of palm oil dropped 23 percent in February from a month ago,
data from a trade body showed on Friday, as buyers stayed on the
sidelines amid hopes for a cut in oilseed import duty in the
federal budget.
Lower purchases by the world's top palm oil importer dented
benchmark futures of the tropical oil, which are set
for their sharpest weekly drop in a month. But projections for a
pick up in Indian demand later this year due to bleak domestic
oilseed output should check price losses, traders said.
India shipped in 509,948 tonnes of palm oil in February,
data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed,
coming in at the higher end of traders' expectations for 450,000
tonnes to 520,000 tonnes.
"Expectation of a duty cut for oilseeds kept imports at
lower levels," SEA's executive director B.V. Mehta said.
India's farm ministry had proposed a cut in the import duty
on oilseeds to give relief to refiners in the lean season during
April to September. But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley evaded the
proposal while presenting the budget on Feb. 28.
Imports of crude palm oil fell 27 percent from a month ago
to 423,284 tonnes in February, while imports of the refined
variant rose 15 percent to 80,667 tonnes, the data showed.
In February, the average import price of refined palm oil
remained flat at $687 per tonne while the price for crude palm
oil rose $3 from January to $667 a tonne, the SEA data showed.
Palm oil accounts for around 70 percent of India's total
vegetable oil imports that average 18-19 million tonnes.
India meets around 60 percent of its annual vegetable oil
needs via imports, mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia,
and also small amount of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
In February, soyoil imports climbed 7 percent to 240,235
tonnes from a month ago as demand for fried foods rose over the
winter wedding season.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)