NEW DELHI, March 13 India's vegetable oil
imports in February dropped to 866,167 tonnes from 1,095,466
tonnes in the previous month, trade data released on Friday
showed.
India imported 845,484 tonnes of edible oils and 20,683
tonnes of non-edible oils last month, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India data showed.
For a story on February imports, see
Table below gives data on India's edible oil imports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Month RBD Crude Soy Other Total
palm palm oil oils*
olein oil (degummed)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb'15 80,667 423,284 240,235 101,298 845,484
Jan'15 69,997 580,695 224,430 207,568 1,082,670
Dec'14 45,031 778,815 97,027 200,717 1,121,590
Nov'14 55,815 712,881 121,097 259,338 1,149,131
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
Total 251,490 2,495,675 682,789 768,921 4,198,875
--------------------------------------------------------------
* Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel
oils.
---------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total
palm palm palm oil oils
olein oil olein (degummed)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Oct'14 143,199 712,317 ---- 218,599 156,004 1,230,119
Sep'14 82,803 601,676 ---- 161,016 173,272 1,018,767
Aug'14 149,786 640,072 ---- 350,373 181,114 1,321,345
Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1,092,271
Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736
May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1,022,004
Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435
Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925
Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544
Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527
Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550
Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111
---------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total 1,576,354 6252,788 ---- 1951,233 1837,959 11,618,334
---------------------------------------------------------------
* Others include 1,509,250 T of crude sunflower oil imports.
---------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai
* Provisional
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)