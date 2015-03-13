NEW DELHI, March 13 India's vegetable oil imports in February dropped to 866,167 tonnes from 1,095,466 tonnes in the previous month, trade data released on Friday showed.

India imported 845,484 tonnes of edible oils and 20,683 tonnes of non-edible oils last month, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed.

For a story on February imports, see

Table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------

EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)

OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Soy Other Total

palm palm oil oils*

olein oil (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb'15 80,667 423,284 240,235 101,298 845,484 Jan'15 69,997 580,695 224,430 207,568 1,082,670 Dec'14 45,031 778,815 97,027 200,717 1,121,590 Nov'14 55,815 712,881 121,097 259,338 1,149,131 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 251,490 2,495,675 682,789 768,921 4,198,875 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils. --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------

EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)

OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total

palm palm palm oil oils

olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'14 143,199 712,317 ---- 218,599 156,004 1,230,119 Sep'14 82,803 601,676 ---- 161,016 173,272 1,018,767 Aug'14 149,786 640,072 ---- 350,373 181,114 1,321,345 Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1,092,271 Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736

May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1,022,004 Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435 Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925 Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544 Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550

Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,576,354 6252,788 ---- 1951,233 1837,959 11,618,334 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others include 1,509,250 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)