NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's palm oil imports rose 22.4 percent to 805,131 tonnes in August from a month earlier, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Monday.

Traders expected last month's imports to be in the range of 700,000-850,000 tonnes, including refined palm oil purchases of about 140,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)