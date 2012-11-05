Nov 5 India's state-run trading company PEC has floated a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein of Indonesian or Malaysian origin to be delivered at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin.

The company wants 5,000 tonnes of palmolein to be delivered at each port between Nov. 20 to Nov. 30.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 9, the company said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)