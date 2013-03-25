MUMBAI, March 25 India's imports of palm oil could rise more than 17 percent in the year to October 2013 to stand at 9 million tonnes, as the edible oil is the cheapest available, despite an import duty, the country's top importer of edible oils said on Monday.

The rise in imports by the south Asian country, the world's biggest importer of edible oil, would help top producers Indonesia and Malaysia reduce bulging palm oil stocks and so support prices that dropped 23 percent last year.

"No other local oil is as cheap as imported palm oil," Dinesh Shahra, the managing director of Ruchi Soya,, told Reuters in an interview. "Vegetable oil demand is growing in India."

India is likely to buy 9 million tonnes of palm oil overseas in 2012/13, including 1.5 million tonnes of refined palm oil. It imported 7.67 million tonnes of palm oil in 2011/12.

Growing refining capacity in Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, would boost supplies of refined edible oil, boosting India's imports of the refined variety in the next few months and threatening domestic refiners, Shahra said.

"Because of the narrow spread between crude and refined oil, together with a 5 percent duty differential, refined palm oil has been coming into India," he said.

India slapped a duty of 2.5 percent on imports of crude edible oils in January, reducing to 5 percent from 7.5 percent the difference in the duty on the two varieties.

The gap between the landed cost of refined and crude palm oil has fallen to $20 per tonne from more than $70 in December, prompting importers to opt for the refined grade, Shahra said.

Indian edible oil refiners have consistently asked the government to raise the import duty on crude palm oil to 10 percent and refined oil to 20 percent, to protect the domestic industry.

In the first four months of the marketing year that started on November 1, India's edible oil imports jumped 21.4 percent to 3.65 million tonnes, due to a surge in palm oil imports by a quarter.

Indians use vegetable oils to cook most of their famed curries. The country's rising prosperity and growing population have continually drive up its edible oil needs, even as domestic supply remains stagnant.

"India will be a 20-million-tonne vegetable oil economy in the coming 5 years, with local production of 6 million tonnes and imports of 14 million tonnes," Shahra said.

India's imports of edible oil in the current marketing year are likely to rise to 11 million tonnes, from nearly 10 million a year ago, he said.

India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Indonesia.

Ruchi Soya has also been raising imports of palm oil to retain and increase market share, Shahra said, but gave no estimate of its imports for the current year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)