* Palm imports drop 13 pct on month in Sept, soyoil imports
halved
* Soyoil imports to slide as soybean harvest picks up
(Adds comment from analyst, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Oct 15 India's vegetable oil imports
are expected to ease for the third straight month in November as
the new marketing year opens and the domestic soybean harvest
picks up, traders said on Wednesday.
Imports by the world's leading vegetable oil buyer hit a
record high in August due to expectations of a poor harvest of
soybean, the country's main summer-sown oilseed crop.
But they fell by a fifth to 1.05 million tonnes in
September, according to data from the Mumbai-based Solvent
Extractors' Association of India, a trade body.
India is the world's biggest importer of soyoil. Imports hit
a record high of 350,373 tonnes in August but more than halved
to 161,016 tonnes last month as domestic crop prospects improved
with a late surge in monsoon rains.
It is also the world's leading palm oil importer.
"Palm oil imports could average 725,000 tonnes until
November but soyoil imports could range between 100,000-125,000
tonnes," said R K Singhal, a Delhi based trade analyst, giving
a forecast for October and November.
He said imports would ease in the current month as
sufficient stocks had been built up to meet peak demand during
Diwali, the festival of lights.
India mainly buys palm oil from top producers Indonesia and
Malaysia, and a small quantity of soft oils such as soyoil from
Latin America plus sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.
The decline in total purchases was also due to a 13 percent
drop in palm oil imports to 698,471 tonnes from the previous
month.
Traders said higher palm oil stocks, particularly in the
world's No. 2 producer, Malaysia, along with better supply
prospects for soyoil from South America, kept import prices down
last month.
In September, imported palm oil averaged $706-$722 per
tonne, down $32-$53 from the previous month, while soyoil
imports were $57 cheaper at $840 a tonne and sunflower oil was
quoted at $838 a tonne, down $16 from August.
Half of India's annual demand of 17-18 million tonnes of
cooking oil is met through palm oil imports, while it buys about
1 million tonnes each of crude soy and sunflower oil.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)