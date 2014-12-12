(Recast with details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's palm oil imports could drop for a second straight month in December as local crushing of the soybean crop gathers momentum, a leading trading company said.

Palm oil purchases by India, the world's top importer, could be just 775,000 tonnes despite weak prices of the tropical oil in the world's leading producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

In November, the first month of the current marketing year, palm oil imports fell 8 percent to 796,587 tonnes compared to October, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Friday.

Benchmark crude palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia have fallen a fifth this year owing to high levels of unsold stocks in the top two producers.

India's palm oil imports have slid since October owing to cheaper imports of soy and sunflower oils, preferred for cooking food during marriages and festivals.

This year's erratic monsoon season led Indian importers to contract higher volumes of cooking oil from across the globe compared with last year.

Harvesting of the soybean crop was delayed by the late onset of monsoon rains over growing areas, resulting in late crushing of the main summer season oilseed crop.

Crushing of soybean has gathered momentum from this month due to improved export prospects for soymeal, a byproduct used as animal feed, to traditional destinations in Southeast Asia.

India mainly buys palm oil from Southeast Asia, with small quantities of soyoil from Latin America.

Imports of soyoil fell 45 percent in November to 121,097 tonnes from a month earlier although imports of sunflower oil rose 91 percent to 194,032 tonnes because of a narrow price spread over substitute soyoil.

India also imports tiny quantities of sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

"Imports of crude varieties of edible oils are expected to be higher in coming months," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based SEA trade body.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said his ministry had recommended raising the import taxes on edible oil imports to protect Indian oilseed growers and refiners. (Editing by Alan Raybould)