(Recast with details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's palm oil imports could
drop for a second straight month in December as local crushing
of the soybean crop gathers momentum, a leading trading company
said.
Palm oil purchases by India, the world's top importer, could
be just 775,000 tonnes despite weak prices of the tropical oil
in the world's leading producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, said
Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.
In November, the first month of the current marketing year,
palm oil imports fell 8 percent to 796,587 tonnes compared to
October, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India
(SEA) showed on Friday.
Benchmark crude palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia have fallen a fifth this year owing to high levels of
unsold stocks in the top two producers.
India's palm oil imports have slid since October owing to
cheaper imports of soy and sunflower oils, preferred for cooking
food during marriages and festivals.
This year's erratic monsoon season led Indian importers to
contract higher volumes of cooking oil from across the globe
compared with last year.
Harvesting of the soybean crop was delayed by the late onset
of monsoon rains over growing areas, resulting in late crushing
of the main summer season oilseed crop.
Crushing of soybean has gathered momentum from this month
due to improved export prospects for soymeal, a byproduct used
as animal feed, to traditional destinations in Southeast Asia.
India mainly buys palm oil from Southeast Asia, with small
quantities of soyoil from Latin America.
Imports of soyoil fell 45 percent in November to 121,097
tonnes from a month earlier although imports of sunflower oil
rose 91 percent to 194,032 tonnes because of a narrow price
spread over substitute soyoil.
India also imports tiny quantities of sunflower oil from
Ukraine and Russia.
"Imports of crude varieties of edible oils are expected to
be higher in coming months," said B.V. Mehta, executive director
of the Mumbai-based SEA trade body.
In an interview with Reuters last month, Food Minister Ram
Vilas Paswan said his ministry had recommended raising the
import taxes on edible oil imports to protect Indian oilseed
growers and refiners.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)