MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's palm oil imports are
likely to rise 6.2 percent to a record 9.6 million tonnes in the
year starting November, as the first back-to-back drought in
three decades restricts supplies amid a rise in consumption, a
veteran trader said on Monday.
Higher purchases by the world's top importer of cooking oils
could support benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures
that have rebounded nearly a quarter since falling to the lowest
level in six and a half years on August 25.
"Considering the marginal rise in the domestic production
and much higher rise in consumption, our edible oil import
requirement will increase to 14.85 million tonnes in 2015/16,"
said Govindbhai Patel, an influential trade expert and managing
director at GG Patel & Nihil Research Co.
Nearly 70 percent of India's annual edible oil demand is met
by imports, mainly of palm oil sourced from Indonesia and
Malaysia. It also buys soyoil from Latin America and sunflower
oil from the Black Sea region.
India's soyoil imports are likely to rise 18 percent to a
record 3.55 million tonnes as discount of palm oil over soyoil
has been narrowing due to concerns over the output of the
tropical oil, he said in a presentation at an edible oil
conference in Mumbai.
Sunflower oil imports during the period could drop 4 percent
to 1.45 million tonnes as it's premium over rival soyoil has
risen, he added.
In the past 20 years, India's edible oil output has risen
only about a third, whereas imports have surged 12 times to
nearly 15 million tonnes to keep pace with growing consumption,
making it the world's top buyer of cooking oils.
WEATHER WOES
"Despite an increase in area, our soybean production is
likely to remain unchanged from the previous year at 8.5 million
tonnes," he said.
Soybean is the main summer-sown oilseed in India.
Ample rains in June helped farmers expand areas under
soybean, but excessive rains in July and August hit crops in the
top producing central state of Madhya Pradesh, while a prolonged
dry spell trimmed yields in second biggest producer Maharashtra.
Production of summer-sown groundnut, another key oilseed, is
likely drop 12.7 percent from a year ago to 3.1 million tonnes
due to reduction in acreage and poor rainfall, he said.
Rains were 14 percent below average so far over the
four-month monsoon season that ends this month due to an El Nino
weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia
and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.
Anticipating higher production of winter-sown rapeseed,
Patel forecast a marginal 2 percent rise in the South Asian
country's edible oil output in 2015/16 to 6.26 million tonnes.
"As farmers have realised excellent prices for last year's
rapeseed crop, it is likely that the area will increase
substantially and rainfall in last fortnight of September will
prove supportive for the crop's sowing," he said.
