Aug 13 India's vegetable oil imports in July,
including non-edible oils rose 25.6 percent to 1.1 million
tonnes from a month ago, data from a Mumbai-based trade body
showed on Wednesday.
India imported 1.09 million tonnes of edible oils and 17,403
tonnes of non-edible oils in July, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India data showed.
The table below gives data on India's edible oil imports.
---------------------------------------------------------------
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total
palm palm palm oil oils
olein oil olein (degummed)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1092,271
Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736
May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1022,004
Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435
Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925
Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544
Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527
Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550
Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111
---------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total 1200,566 4298,723 ---- 1221,245 1327,569 8048,103
---------------------------------------------------------------
* Others included 111,936 T of crude sunflower oil imports in
July.
---------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2012/13 (November-October)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total
palm palm palm oil oils
olein oil olein (degummed)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct'13 154,342 613,353 --- 97,023 140,507 1005,225
Sep'13 167,601 452,784 --- 140,971 72,499 833,855
Aug'13 143,215 378,662 --- 127,699 79,460 729,036
Jul'13 213,853 354,401 --- 234,650 71,799 874,703
Jun'13 296,230 353,542 138,849 122,470 911,091
May'13 373,837 382,034 --- 52,392 83,803 892,066
Apr'13 253,489 233,987 --- 50,999 102,852 641,327
Mar'13 137,407 558,810 --- 46,990 107,699 850,906
Feb'13 116,237 669,678 --- 62,585 105,676 954,176
Jan'13 153,060 721,258 --- 103,033 155,280 1132,631
Dec'12 137,475 636,113 --- 21,960 87,941 883,489
Nov'12 76,519 534,556 --- 14,160 50,999 676,234
--------------------------------------------------------------
Total 2,223,265 5,889,178 --- 1,091,311 1,180,985 10,384,739
--------------------------------------------------------------
* Others included 973,126 T crude sunflower oil imports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai
* Provisional
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI)