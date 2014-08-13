Aug 13 India's vegetable oil imports in July, including non-edible oils rose 25.6 percent to 1.1 million tonnes from a month ago, data from a Mumbai-based trade body showed on Wednesday. India imported 1.09 million tonnes of edible oils and 17,403 tonnes of non-edible oils in July, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed. For a story on July vegoil imports, see: The table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1092,271 Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736 May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1022,004 Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435 Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925 Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544 Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550 Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1200,566 4298,723 ---- 1221,245 1327,569 8048,103 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 111,936 T of crude sunflower oil imports in July. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2012/13 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'13 154,342 613,353 --- 97,023 140,507 1005,225 Sep'13 167,601 452,784 --- 140,971 72,499 833,855 Aug'13 143,215 378,662 --- 127,699 79,460 729,036 Jul'13 213,853 354,401 --- 234,650 71,799 874,703 Jun'13 296,230 353,542 138,849 122,470 911,091 May'13 373,837 382,034 --- 52,392 83,803 892,066 Apr'13 253,489 233,987 --- 50,999 102,852 641,327 Mar'13 137,407 558,810 --- 46,990 107,699 850,906 Feb'13 116,237 669,678 --- 62,585 105,676 954,176 Jan'13 153,060 721,258 --- 103,033 155,280 1132,631 Dec'12 137,475 636,113 --- 21,960 87,941 883,489 Nov'12 76,519 534,556 --- 14,160 50,999 676,234 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,223,265 5,889,178 --- 1,091,311 1,180,985 10,384,739 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 973,126 T crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI)