MUMBAI, Sept 28 World palm oil output growth will slow next year due to the El Nino weather pattern, leading vegetable oil analyst Thomas Mielke said on Monday, as some plantations in top producers Malaysia and Indonesia get affected.

Yields will fall in the last three months of this year and the first quarter of 2016, cutting growth to 1.5 million tonnes instead of 3 million tonnes in recent years, Mielke told a vegetable oil conference.

El Nino can lead to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.

Malaysia's September palm oil output would be lower than in August, Mielke said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)