NEW DELHI Jan 9 India has raised import duty on refined palm oil to 10 percent from 7.5 percent, the food minister said on Thursday.

The duty on crude edible oil will stay unchanged at 2.5 percent, K.V. Thomas said.

India, the world's leading importer of vegetable oils, purchases mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)