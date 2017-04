NEW DELHI Dec 20 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 6,500 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $841 per tonne for immediate shipment, two trade sources said on Friday.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast and the price includes cost, insurance and freight.

MMTC, which imported RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, floated the tender last week. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)