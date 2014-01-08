NEW DELHI Jan 8 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 22,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $828 per tonne for import by Jan. 15, two trade sources said on Wednesday.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

MMTC, which is importing RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, floated a tender earlier this month.

Last month, the state-run trader bought 6,500 tonnes of the refined palmolein at $841 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)