NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 22,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $838.5 per tonne for shipment by Feb. 28, two trade sources said on Wednesday.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

MMTC, which is importing RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, floated a tender last month. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)