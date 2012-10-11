NEW DELHI Oct 11 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued an international tender to import 30,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, a company statement said on Thursday.

It should be sourced from Indonesia and/or Malaysia. Arrival is sought on the country's east coast by the first week of November.

The tender closes on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)