NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian state-run
trading company MMTC has tendered to buy 12,000 tonnes
of refined palmolein in two parcels for delivery in March and
April, a company statement said on Monday.
The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil should
come from Indonesia or Malaysia.
The bidding deadline is March 19 and shipment is sought for
one 6,000 tonne parcel by March 27 and for the second by April
5.
Last week, the state-owned company failed to award a similar
tender for undisclosed reasons.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)