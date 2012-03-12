NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has tendered to buy 12,000 tonnes of refined palmolein in two parcels for delivery in March and April, a company statement said on Monday.

The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil should come from Indonesia or Malaysia.

The bidding deadline is March 19 and shipment is sought for one 6,000 tonne parcel by March 27 and for the second by April 5.

Last week, the state-owned company failed to award a similar tender for undisclosed reasons. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)