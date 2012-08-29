Aug 29 India's state-run PEC Ltd has issued a tender to import 9,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipments between Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, the agency said late on Tuesday on its website.

The last date to submit bids for Indonesian or Malaysian origin produce is Sept. 4, it said.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and prices in the country are ruling at record high levels due to a rally in the world market. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)