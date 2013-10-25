MUMBAI Oct 25 State-run MMTC has tendered to import 10,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein of Malaysian or Indonesian origin for immediate shipment to the eastern ports of Kaikanda and Krishnapatnam.

The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 31, MMTC said in a statement on its website.

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports bulk of its requirements from Malaysia and Indonesia to meet rising edible oil demand. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)