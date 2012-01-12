BRIEF-Softbank reaches agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's state-run trading company, PEC Ltd, has issued a tender to import 23,400 tonnes of RBD Palmolien of Indonesia or Malaysia origin for shipment during Feb. 1-29.
The last date for bids is Jan. 19, the company said on its website late on Thursday.
For details click www.peclimited.com/TDR%2012%20RBD.TNCSC.%2012.01.2012.pdf (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)