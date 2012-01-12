MUMBAI Jan 12 India's state-run trading company, PEC Ltd, has issued a tender to import 23,400 tonnes of RBD Palmolien of Indonesia or Malaysia origin for shipment during Feb. 1-29.

The last date for bids is Jan. 19, the company said on its website late on Thursday.

For details click www.peclimited.com/TDR%2012%20RBD.TNCSC.%2012.01.2012.pdf (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)