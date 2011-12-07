Dec 7 Pantaloon Retail (India) denied on Wednesday a newspaper report that it had agreed to sell its stake in group firm Future Capital Holdings to Deccan Chronicle Holdings.

The company denies any such transaction "at this stage", Pantaloon Retail, India's largest listed retailer, said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The Economic Times report said the deal would be worth between 6 billion and 7 billion rupees ($116.7 million-$136.2 million). ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by Tony Munroe)