BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
Dec 7 Pantaloon Retail (India) denied on Wednesday a newspaper report that it had agreed to sell its stake in group firm Future Capital Holdings to Deccan Chronicle Holdings.
The company denies any such transaction "at this stage", Pantaloon Retail, India's largest listed retailer, said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The Economic Times report said the deal would be worth between 6 billion and 7 billion rupees ($116.7 million-$136.2 million). ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by Tony Munroe)
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: