India's Girisha Hosanagara Nagarajegowda competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NEW DELHI Girisha Hosanagara Nagarajegowda won a silver in the men's high jump event on Monday at the Paralympic Games in London, bagging India's first medal at the 2012 Games.

The 24-year-old from Karnataka jumped a height of 1.74 metres in the F42 final, finishing behind Fiji's Iliesa Delana.

Nagarajegowda, who suffers from a leg impairment, jumped a personal best to become the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal in the event.

The silver for Nagarajegowda helped India better their performance in Beijing four years ago when they didn't win a medal. India's best Paralympic performance was at the Athens Games with a gold and a bronze.

Ten Indian athletes, including Nagarajegowda, are taking part in the 2012 Games which end on Sept 9.

(Writing by Atish Patel; Editing by Tony Tharakan)