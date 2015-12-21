NEW DELHI Dec 21 The Indian government on
Monday introduced a bill in parliament aimed at bringing
sweeping changes to an outdated and overburdened bankruptcy
system, setting deadlines for the first time for processing
insolvency cases.
At present, Asia's third-largest economy has competing laws
with unclear jurisdictions to deal with the liquidation or
revival of companies.
This often results in the process dragging on for years,
inflating costs for investors and taxpayers.
The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the
lower house, seeks to enact a single bankruptcy code.
Under current rules, even deciding whether to save or
liquidate an ailing company can take years, leaving it in the
hands of managers who can - and do - strip assets with impunity.
Foreign and domestic investors say the difficulty in exiting
ventures is a deterrent in their investment decisions.
Jaitley over the weekend told business leaders that the
government was planning to pass the bankruptcy bill in the
current parliament session that concludes on Wednesday.
