BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
NEW DELHI Aug 11 The Indian government on Tuesday succeeded in introducing a goods and services tax bill in the upper house of parliament, but the house was adjourned for the day shortly afterwards amid protests by the lawmakers of the opposition Congress party.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd