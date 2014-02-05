* Last parliamentary session before election
* Congress pushes anti-corruption bills
* Opposition decries "election agenda"
By Shyamantha Asokan and Angus MacSwan
NEW DELHI, Feb 5 India's parliament reconvened
on Wednesday for its last session before a general election, a
final chance for the ruling Congress party to convince voters it
is taking action on corruption and to showcase the resolve of
leader Rahul Gandhi.
After 10 years in power, the popularity of the ruling United
Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by Congress, has sagged in large
part over a series of graft scandals as well as its inability to
halt a sliding economy.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls it a
lame duck government that is merely making a last-ditch attempt
to shore up support. It should leave decisions to the next
government, BJP leaders say.
On the eve of parliament reopening, Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh appealed to all parties to help push through legislation.
"I sincerely hope that parliament, in its wisdom, will
transact the essential business which is the primary concern of
any legislature in a parliamentary democracy," Singh said in a
statement.
The world's largest democracy must hold a parliamentary
election by May and the date is expected to be announced round
about the close of the session on Feb. 21.
The bills due to come up for debate in the session cover
issues that Gandhi, the fourth generation member of the
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that leads Congress, has championed,
including women's empowerment and graft.
But it may be too little, too late.
Opinion polls put the BJP, a conservative Hindu nationalist
party spearheaded by Narendra Modi, ahead of Congress.
The newly formed Aam Aadmi, or Common Man, Party (AAP),
which campaigns against corruption and took power in the capital
Delhi in local elections in December, could draw voters away
from either one while a number of smaller parties are discussing
the formation of a "Third Front".
Chandan Mitra, a BJP upper house member, said parliament
should not be rushed into passing bills without due scrutiny.
"There is no obligation on the part of the opposition to
allow Mr Rahul Gandhi to get his agenda pushed though," Mitra
told Reuters. "The government is trying to end this term on a
high, but we don't want to give them an easy ride."
DON'T FORGET THE ECONOMY
Congress will try to push through 39 bills including six
anti-corruption bills to address public anger over graft. They
address issues such as protection for whistleblowers and
corruption in the judiciary.
The coalition will also try to pass a bill that creates a
new southern state and an interim budget expected to contain
pre-election sops for voters.
The new state, Telangana, would be carved out of Andhra
Pradesh. The bill should generate vote-winning support for
Congress but its passage could lead to disruptions in parliament
that derail other matters.
There is also a bill on reserving a bloc of parliamentary
seats for women - reflecting the growing prominence of women's
issues after a series of sexual assaults.
The BJP's Mitra said the interim budget was a priority.
"The interim budget will be passed as no one wants a
shutdown," he said.
Ajay Gudavarthy, a politics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru
University, said Congress hoped to use the session to present
itself and Gandhi as forces that can fight corruption.
"The party is trying to build an image for Rahul Gandhi. He
is a bit of a non-symbol now and that is a big problem," he
said.
But the party faces a struggle to make over an image tainted
by graft scandals which have touched on government deals for
everything from sports venues to coal mines.
"I don't think they can do this in such a short space of
time. It's just a face-saving exercise, even if they do pass the
bills," Gudavarthy said.
Mandira Kala, head of research at PRS Legislative Research,
said the corruption issue should not detract attention from the
economy. Once a star performer, India's growth has slowed in
recent years and it is now weathering a storm in emerging
markets.
"The focus might be on anti-corruption now, but when you
look at what the economy needs there are a lot of bills that are
not being looked at," said Kala, picking out a pending higher
education bill and a mining bill as examples.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)