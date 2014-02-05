(Recasts, adds editorial comment)
* Last parliamentary session before election
* Congress pushes anti-corruption bills
* Opposition decries "election agenda"
By Shyamantha Asokan and Angus MacSwan
NEW DELHI, Feb 5 Congress party hopes of pushing
through new laws to tackle corruption stalled on Wednesday when
the Indian parliament's last session before a general election
was adjourned amid rowdy scenes over the proposed creation of a
new state.
The session, which will go through to Feb. 21, is seen as a
final chance for Congress, which leads the ruling United
Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition, to convince voters it is
taking action on graft and to showcase leader Rahul Gandhi.
After 10 years in power, its popularity has sagged in large
part over a series of graft scandals as well as its inability to
halt a slide in the economy.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls it a
lame duck government that is merely making a last-ditch attempt
to shore up support. It should leave decisions to the next
government, BJP leaders say.
On the eve of parliament's reopening, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh appealed to all parties to help push through
legislation. But Finance Minister P. Chidambaram acknowledged
that might be a forlorn hope.
"I doubt whether it will pass any law. We've to go through
the ritual of attending parliament every day and coming back
empty handed," Chidambaram said in a speech to students.
Congress will try to push through 39 bills, including six
anti-corruption bills, to address public anger over graft. They
address issues such as protection for whistleblowers and
corruption in the judiciary. It will also try to pass an interim
budget expected to contain some pre-election sops for voters.
But shouting and protests over the creation of a new
southern state derailed other matters when the session began,
despite speaker Meira Kumar's appeals for calm. The new state,
Telangana, would be carved out of Andhra Pradesh and should
generate vote-winning support for Congress.
Members of parliament from Andhra Pradesh crowded around the
rostrum of the chamber to denounce the proposed split, some
carrying placards saying "Hail United Andhra Pradesh".
The turn of events was hardly a surprise and the same might
happen again on Thursday.
The Economic Times urged the opposition not to block the
functioning of what it called the worst-performing House since
independence from Britain in 1947.
"The opposition should also agree to cooperate in passing
other important pieces of economic legislation cleared by
various standing committees," it said in an editorial.
The world's largest democracy must hold a parliamentary
election by May and the date is expected to be announced round
about the close of the session.
The bills due to come up for debate cover issues that
Gandhi, the fourth generation member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty
that leads Congress, has championed, including women's
empowerment and graft.
It may be too little, too late.
Opinion polls put the BJP, a conservative Hindu nationalist
party spearheaded by Narendra Modi, ahead of Congress.
The newly formed Aam Aadmi, or Common Man, Party (AAP),
which campaigns against corruption and took power in the capital
Delhi in local elections in December, could draw voters away
from either one while a number of smaller parties are discussing
the formation of a "Third Front".
Chandan Mitra, a BJP upper house member, said parliament
should not be rushed into passing bills without due scrutiny.
"There is no obligation on the part of the opposition to
allow Mr Rahul Gandhi to get his agenda pushed though," Mitra
told Reuters before the session opened. "The government is
trying to end this term on a high, but we don't want to give
them an easy ride."
UPHILL STRUGGLE
Also on the slate is a bill on reserving a bloc of
parliamentary seats for women - reflecting the growing
prominence of women's issues after a series of sexual assaults.
Mitra said the interim budget was a priority.
"The interim budget will be passed as no one wants a
shutdown," he said.
Ajay Gudavarthy, a politics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru
University, said Congress hoped to use the session to present
itself and Gandhi as forces that can fight corruption.
"The party is trying to build an image for Rahul Gandhi. He
is a bit of a non-symbol now and that is a big problem," he
said.
Mandira Kala, head of research at PRS Legislative Research,
said the corruption issue should not distract attention from the
economy. Once a star performer, India's growth has slowed in
recent years and it is now weathering a storm in emerging
markets.
"When you look at what the economy needs there are a lot of
bills that are not being looked at," said Kala, picking out a
pending higher education bill and a mining bill as examples."
(Addtional reporting by Malini Menon, Editing by Robert Birsel
and Ron Popeski)