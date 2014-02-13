NEW DELHI Feb 13 India's parliament erupted in
mayhem on Thursday when a legislator fired pepper spray in the
lower house in protest against a bill on a new state.
Television footage showed pictures of lawmakers coughing,
sneezing and holding scarves to their faces. Shouting
protesters also broke a glass table and snapped the wire of an
official's microphone.
A few legislators were rushed away in an ambulance while
others were given first aid treatment in the assembly.
"The incidents which took place in the house are a big blot
on our democracy," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath
told reporters.
"Parliamentary democracy provides for dissent but does not
provide for the kind of disruption and attempted violence which
we saw today. I feel ashamed that such an incident has taken
place."
The furor erupted after Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde
rose to table a bill for the creation of a new state, Telangana,
to be carved out of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh who
was recently suspended by the ruling Congress party, and who
opposes creation of the new state, then unleashed the pepper
spray.
Congress has tried to pass laws in the parliament's last
session before a general election due by May, but the house has
frequently been adjourned amid rowdy scenes over the creation of
Telangana state.
Thursday's antics were the worst and drew criticism from
parliamentarians from various parties.
"It is an unprecedented and a disgraceful situation," said
Jaswant Singh of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
The bill was tabled but the session broke up soon after. The
speaker suspended 17 members of parliament.
(Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati and Nigam Prusty; Editng by
Angus MacSwan and Robert Birsel)