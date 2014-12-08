NEW DELHI Dec 8 India's parliament returned to
business on Monday after the opposition dropped its demand for
the sacking of a government minister for an alleged hate speech,
raising hopes that lawmakers will move forward with reform
legislation.
The upper house of parliament - where the opposition
commands a majority - has been paralysed for nearly a week after
junior food processing minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti made
derogatory remarks about non-Hindus at a campaign rally.
The breakthrough came at an all-party meeting where
representatives agreed to be civil in public speeches and
uphold the secular constitution of the country.
"We want parliament to function peacefully," said parliament
affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is hoping to
win support in the upper house for a bill to lift foreign
ownership caps in insurance joint ventures from 26 percent to 49
percent in the current session of parliament that ends this
month.
But Jyoti's comments that voters must "decide whether you
want a government of those born of (Hindu god) Ram, or those
born illegitimately", reinforced fears that the ruling Bharatiya
Janata Party was stoking communal divisions to build political
support.
India has a dark history of religious violence, especially
between the Hindu majority and Muslims, who account for more
than 150 million people.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)