NEW DELHI, July 23 India's premier political
parties have come up with a new strategy to get even with each
other - scam versus scam.
Since the monsoon sitting of parliament began on Tuesday,
the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition
Congress party have been trying to outdo each other with
accusations of who is the most corrupt.
While the strategy is meant to blunt allegations of
impropriety levelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
party and ministers, it has paralysed the new session of
parliament, casting doubts on the fate of a landmark tax reform.
The passage of the measure should pave the way for the
biggest overhaul of taxes since independence in 1947 and
reassure investors who are growing impatient with the slow pace
of economic reforms.
But every day since Tuesday, opposition lawmakers led by the
Congress party have stormed the chamber and forced the speaker
to halt proceedings.
They are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack his
foreign minister and a state leader for alleged favours given to
a sports tycoon living in London who faces allegations of tax
evasion. The leaders deny wrongdoing.
But in India's notoriously grubby politics, there is plenty
of mud to sling. So in its response, every afternoon, the BJP
has raised alleged scams by chief ministers of Congress-ruled
states.
The party made graft allegations on Thursday against the
chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. On Wednesday, it accused the
leader of the state of Uttarkhand of changing government policy
on granting liquor licenses to make profits.
"Those who are making charges against us, will they ask
their own chief ministers to resign?" asked Telecoms Minister
Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Both the Congress leaders have denied the charges.
Congress is also gunning for the chief minister of Madhya
Pradesh, governed by Modi's party, over the deaths of witnesses
involved in a massive fraud in entrance exams for college and
government jobs.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said the party would
not relent without their removal. "No discussion without
resignation," he insisted on Thursday.
Political opposition has already forced Modi to defer the
passage of a business-friendly land purchase law. His inability
to pass key reforms have dimmed economic prospects, a Reuters
poll showed.
A delay in passing the tax reform would only further
undermine investor confidence.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Tom Heneghan)