(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
By John Chalmers
NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's parliament has
always been a boisterous and chaotic place that, like the
country itself, still somehow worked: these days, it's not even
muddling through.
Proceedings have been abruptly called off every day so far
since the 21-day winter session of the bicameral parliament
opened last week because of the din raised by legislators
bawling at each other across the floor of the house.
Open debate is treasured in the world's largest democracy.
However, patience with members of parliament who head off for
the day after a few minutes of bellowing is wearing thin. One TV
news network asked watchers this week to answer if there should
be a new rule for legislators: "No work - no pay".
An estimated $50,000 in running expenses and MPs' daily
allowances is wasted for every hour of parliamentary time lost.
But the biggest cost is caused by the legislature's failure to
introduce, debate and pass bills crucial to the functioning of
the state and its economy.
Data compiled by PRS Legislative Research, an independent
organisation that tracks the functioning of parliament, shows
that the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had planned
to pass 200 bills over the seven sessions since it was
re-elected in 2009, but managed just 57.
Disruptions meant an average of 35 percent of sitting time
was lost in the lower house of parliament over those sessions,
and 17 percent of the bills passed there were done so after less
than five minutes of debate.
"The purpose of parliamentary democracy is to provide a
forum for reasoned deliberation," the Times of India fumed in an
editorial. "By wrecking this very platform, MPs can neither
resolve contentious issues nor do their jobs as lawmakers."
POLICY PARALYSIS
Amid the logjam, lawmakers found time on Wednesday to call
for their status to be upgraded on a list of India's VIPs. A
committee submitted a report that called for MPs to have
flashing lights put on their cars that would allow them to speed
through the country's clogged streets, local media reported.
Another recommendation was to teach civil servants to be
more courteous to politicians, after "recurrent instances" of
protocol violations, the Press Trust of India reported. The
committee expressed its "displeasure" at lawmakers' ranking,
which was "much below their status", the news agency said.
The latest stalemate in parliament has come over Singh's
decision to push through cabinet a new regulation that allows
foreign supermarket chains to enter the country's long-protected
retail sector, with opposition lawmakers haranguing the
government side from the moment proceedings get underway.
Hobbled by a string of corruption scandals, the government
has dithered on reform in its second term, and Singh has lost
much of his credibility as the reformer who turned India around
from near-bankruptcy 20 years ago to an economic wonder.
The appearance of parliamentary dysfunction only adds to a
sense of policy paralysis that puts investors off India at a
time of slowing growth.
C.V. Madhukar, director of PRS Legislative Research, argues
that the parliamentary rules of engagement need an overhaul. He
suggests that India could take a leaf out of the rule book of
its former colonial ruler, Britain, where the opposition is
allotted 20 days per year when it can set the agenda.
"It's not like that in India," he said. "When the opposition
wants to raise something the government has to agree."
(Additional reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Rosalind
Russell)