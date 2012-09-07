* PM Singh laments failure to debate the economy
* Opposition obstructed proceedings to denounce coalfield
scandal
* Government may now decree fuel price rise backed by
economists
By Annie Banerji
Sept 7 India's parliament passed just four bills
in a month-long session that ended on Friday, prompting Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh to question the state of democracy in
the Asian power struggling with an economic crisis.
Parliament in the country often dubbed the world's largest
democracy had been due to debate 30 bills in the sitting known
as the monsoon session.
Sensing a chance to sully the prime minister's image as an
honest politician, opposition members obstructed proceedings for
two weeks by shouting, punching the air and demanding he resign
over a report criticising the way coalfields were allocated.
"We have just ended a wasted session of Parliament," Singh
told reporters outside parliament as both houses were adjourned
again after just a few minutes of work.
"This is a negation of democracy. If this thought process is
allowed to gain any momentum, that will be a grave violation of
the norms of parliamentary politics as we have understood."
In between the shouting, unruly behaviour and general
uproar, members did pass a bill against sexual discrimination,
and three others. But it failed to debate the economic crisis or
policies that Singh says are vital to shield India from the
global slowdown and revive growth.
"Parliament should have discussed these issues - what is our
economic strategy to deal with these global tensions, these
global developments - but parliament was not allowed to do any
of these things," Singh said.
The recess until the last few weeks of the year gives the
prime minister some breathing space and the government may
decree a rise in fuel prices, a move economists say is needed to
keep India's fiscal deficit at a manageable level.
The lower house was adjourned for more than three-quarters
of the session that started on August 8. The upper house worked
less than a third of the time alloted to it and the session was
further tarnished by a shoving match between two MPs over an
affirmative action bill favouring lower castes.
OBSTRUCTING PARLIAMENT
In recent years, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) has frequently resorted to obstruction in parliament to
denounce government policies and scandals.
"This session is likely to be remembered for the work that
was not done," said the chairman of the upper house, Hamid
Ansari, while adjourning the chamber until the winter session.
The Congress party-led government has been on the back foot
since a report by the state auditor tabled in parliament
mid-session queried coal mining concessions awarded to power and
steel companies without competitive bidding, potentially denying
the treasury billions of dollars in revenue.
Singh, 79, won a second term in office in a 2009 election.
He has denied his government did anything wrong in what has been
dubbed "coalgate" by India's media.
The prime minister had already been weakened by previous
corruption scandals in his government. The BJP may try to keep
up the momentum against the government with protests leading up
to state elections later this year.
"In this political game, the economy has been the worst
victim," said D.H. Pai Panandiker, head of Delhi think-tank the
RPG Foundation.
($1 = 55.7350 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Ron Popeski)