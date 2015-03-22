By Rajesh Kumar Singh
| NEW DELHI, March 22
NEW DELHI, March 22 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi sought on Sunday to stave off farmer protests
against his efforts to make it easier for businesses to buy
land, after opposition to the bill overshadowed a burst of
progress on economic reform.
Tussles over land acquisition have locked up hundreds of
billions of dollars of infrastructure developments, and looser
rules are important for Modi's vision of building modern cities
and industrial corridors crisscrossing India.
But opposition parties have successfully portrayed proposed
changes to a land purchase act, including exemption from getting
consent of 80 percent of landowners for some projects, as
anti-farmer - a damaging charge in a country that is still
mostly rural.
In a radio address, Modi said amendments to the land act
would benefit farmers but also added that state governments
could opt out, in a conciliatory message after accusations that
he was seeking to push through reforms without discussion.
"The changes that we are making to the law, the drawbacks
that we are fixing for the benefit of farmers, the steps that we
are taking ... if any state does not want to accept it, they are
free to do so," he said.
Last year, Modi used executive orders to jumpstart his
economic reform agenda after a winter session of parliament
failed to pass any significant legislation.
His Bharatiya Janata Party managed to ratify five of the six
ordinances in the current session of parliament, including ones
governing coal field auctions and mining at the last minute on
Friday before a recess. A few days earlier the government passed
a long-awaited bill to boost foreign investment in the insurance
industry.
"Productivity in both the houses has been at a record high,"
said Chakshu Roy of PRS Legislative, a think tank tracking
parliamentary performance.
But opposition to the watered-down rules around forced land
acquisition has been fierce.
Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the opposition Congress party,
last week led a march to the president's residence opposing any
changes. In one state, farmers defecated on copies of the bill
to express their opposition.
More protests are planned, including one led by veteran
activist Anna Hazare, who led massive anti-corruption marches
that rocked the Congress government Modi replaced in May.
The land law enacted by the Congress government in 2013 was
aimed at giving farmers a fairer deal than a British
colonial-era rule that gave authorities unbridled power to take
land.
But businesses say its stringent provisions have made
purchasing land almost impossible, contributing to a slump in
capital investment in Asia's third-largest economy.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty and Malini Menon: Editing
by Frank Jack Daniel and Stephen Powell)