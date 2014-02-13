Policemen detain a supporter believed to be a pro-Telangana activist during a protest outside parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Policemen walk inside the premises of parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

K Narayana Rao, a parliamentarian, is rushed to a hospital after he collapsed inside the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sumitra Mahajan, a parliamentarian and a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drinks water after she rushed out of the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI The Lok Sabha erupted in mayhem on Thursday when a lawmaker fired pepper spray in parliament in protest against a bill on a new Telangana state. Television footage showed pictures of lawmakers coughing, sneezing and holding scarves to their faces. Shouting protesters also broke a glass table and snapped the wire of an official's microphone.

A few lawmakers were rushed away in an ambulance while others were given first aid treatment in parliament.

"The incidents which took place in the house are a big blot on our democracy," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath told reporters.

"Parliamentary democracy provides for dissent but does not provide for the kind of disruption and attempted violence which we saw today. I feel ashamed that such an incident has taken place."

The furor erupted after Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde rose to table a bill for the creation of Telangana to be carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Lagadapati Rajagopal, a member of parliament from Andhra Pradesh who was recently suspended by the ruling Congress party and who opposes creation of the new state, then unleashed the pepper spray.

Congress has tried to pass laws in the parliament's last session before a general election due by May, but the house has frequently been adjourned amid rowdy scenes over the creation of Telangana state.

Thursday's antics were the worst and drew criticism from parliamentarians from various parties.

"It is an unprecedented and a disgraceful situation," said Jaswant Singh of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bill was tabled but the session broke up soon after. The speaker suspended 17 members of parliament.

(Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati and Nigam Prusty; Editng by Angus MacSwan and Robert Birsel)