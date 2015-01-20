NEW DELHI Jan 20 India's president has rapped
political parties for obstructing parliament after the
government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorted to a flurry
of executive decrees to push through economic reforms held up by
the opposition.
In a rare rebuke from country's largely ceremonial
president, Pranab Mukherjee said the government and the
opposition should put their heads together and find a workable
solution to avoid frequent issuance of ordinances.
He was referrring to the promulgation of 10 ordinances,
including those for raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
limit in the insurance sector, auctioning of coal mines and
easing land acquisitions by Modi's government.
"There is a growing tendency to resort to disruption as a
means of parliamentary intervention. Dissent is a recognised
democratic expression, but disruption leads to loss of time and
resources, and paralyses policy formulation," Mukherjee said in
a speech on Monday.
"Under no circumstances should there be disruption of the
proceedings. A noisy minority cannot be allowed to gag a patient
majority."
Mukherjee's speech and comments that decrees were an
"extraordinary legislative power" were widely commented on in
Indian media on Tuesday.
Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party won the biggest
mandate in 30 years in May last year, raising hopes it would
have the numbers to control parliament and ensure the smooth
passage of legislation.
But the BJP lacks a majority in the upper house, where
Congress and regional lawmakers had combined to protest over
forced religious conversions started by hardline Hindu
organisations having ties with the BJP.
The purpose of ordinances is to allow government to take
immediate legislative action at a time when parliament is not in
session. Ordinances have immediate effect but have to be
approved by lawmakers six weeks after parliament convenes.
