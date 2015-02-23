NEW DELHI Feb 23 A bid by Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi to make it easier for businesses to buy farm land
for infrastructure and industry has sparked a backlash that
could stymie his efforts to get reforms through a parliament
session that began on Monday.
While the change is aimed at unlocking hundreds of billions
of dollars worth of projects, which have been stuck for want of
land, opposition parties and rights activists say it
discriminates against farmers.
"We will protest and fight the government on this issue
inside and outside parliament," Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior
leader of the opposition Congress party, told the Indian
Express.
Modi issued an ordinance in December to exempt projects in
defence, rural electrification, rural housing and industrial
corridors from provisions of a law enacted by the previous
Congress party government that mandated the consent of 80
percent of affected landowners for any deal.
He had also ended the need for companies to conduct a social
impact study of such projects, which would involve public
hearings and, industry executives fear, drag on for years.
The ordinance is a temporary order and needs the approval of
both houses of parliament to come into force. It will lapse if
parliament does not ratify it this session.
Although Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys the
biggest majority in 30 years in the lower house, it is dependent
on Congress to pass bills in the upper house.
The row could spill over and disrupt other business in
parliament this session, in which the government aims to enact
reforms on the coal, insurance and mines sectors, as well as
pass a federal budget for 2015/16.
In an address to parliament, President Pranab Mukherjee
defended Modi's changes, saying they would "minimize"
difficulties in getting land for critical public projects.
"My government attaches paramount importance to safeguard
the interest of farmers and families affected by land
acquisition," Mukherjee said.
Social activists have also launched a campaign against the
changes.
Self-styled Gandhian and anti-corruption activists Anna
Hazare began a two-day sit-in on Monday in New Delhi with his
followers.
"Withdraw this ordinance," he said.
