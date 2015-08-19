MUMBAI Aug 19 India's leading mobile carriers
Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone India were
among the 11 companies selected by the country's central bank to
set up payments banks aimed at granting millions of citizens
access to formal banking.
Energy-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd
, a joint venture of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd
and Idea Cellular Ltd, and the country's postal office
were also among successful applicants, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1hMiyRB)
These companies selected will be given "in-principle"
approval for 18 months, after which they will be given licences
if they fulfil all conditions stipulated by the RBI.
A total of 41 companies had applied for the permit, the RBI
said, adding "some of the entities who did not qualify in this
round, could well be successful in future rounds."
Payments banks will be able to take deposits and remittances
but will not be allowed to lend. They are part of India's
financial inclusion push, meant to bring banking services to a
country where less half the adult population has a bank account.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)