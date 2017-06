NEW DELHI Aug 3 Indian government-run PEC Ltd has received 15 bids for its global wheat export tender, a company source said on Friday.

Bidders included the Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer, the source added.

Last month, PEC issued an international tender to export 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat in September. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)