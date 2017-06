NEW DELHI, June 5 Indian state-run trading company PEC Ltd bought 4,500 tonnes of crude soyoil of Argentina origin at $1,162 per tonne, two trade sources said on Tuesday, cheaper than a similar purchase made by the company last year.

The sources said the cargoes would be delivered at Kandla port on the west coast by June 30. The price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC is one of the three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments for public distribution under welfare schemes. PEC bought the latest quantity on behalf of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

PEC had issued an import tender last week for the vegetable oil.

In October, PEC bought 3,000 tonnes of crude soyoil at $1,235 per tonne for the north Indian state. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)