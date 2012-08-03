(Adds details, quotes, background)

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI Aug 3 Global companies such as Toepfer, Starcom, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore have bid $260-$302 a tonne for wheat that the Indian government hopes to shift from bulging stocks. Experts said these prices should ensure sales.

State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC offered 240,000 tonnes of wheat for export, in the first such sale by the world's second biggest producer in at least four years.

STC received the highest bid from Toepfer under the tenders, approved by the Indian government last month as it tries to make space in overflowing warehouses for the next harvest.

India, facing a drought which could hit output of some summer-sown crops, is sitting on huge stockpiles of winter-sown wheat and rice from previous harvests.

Singapore-based Starcom offered the highest bid of $296.68 a tonne in PEC's export tender, while a Singapore-based trading firm bid the highest at $280 a tonne in MMTC's tender.

"The bids are realistic, reflecting the current trend in the market where rival supplies from the Black Sea region are being quoted at about $300-$305 a tonne FOB," said a Delhi-based trader.

Last month, the state-run companies floated their three separate tenders all with the same closing date of Aug. 3. The bids will remain valid until Aug. 13.

PEC received 15 bids, followed by STC at 12 bids, while MMTC received the lowest amount at 6 bids.

The lowest bid across the three tenders came from Louis Dreyfus at $260.25 a tonne in the tender of STC.

"The bids are attractive and if the current market trend continues the Indian government will not have any problem in exporting wheat. Obviously, there is no need to subsidise wheat exports," said M.K. Dattaraj, former president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

New Delhi stands to benefit from current higher global wheat prices if it manages to seal deals through its three tenders, issued just days after the Indian cabinet approved export of 2 million tonnes of wheat.

On July 1, government stocks amounted to 49.8 million tonnes, much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the current quarter.

India lifted a four-year ban on wheat exports in September, but private shipments from the South Asian nation have picked up only in recent weeks after a rally in global prices and a weaker rupee made Indian wheat competitive in the world market.

"The Black Sea wheat has 11.5 percent protein content. Protein content in India's wheat will be equally good, say around 11 percent, as the government will be offering wheat from the latest harvest," said the capital-based trader.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) hit a 17-month high last month, fuelled by concerns about crops in the Black Sea region and a strengthening corn market. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Stephen Powell)