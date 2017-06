NEW DELHI Dec 3 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to import 6,000 tonnes of Indonesian or Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO), trade sources said on Monday, without citing any reason.

Last month, PEC floated the tender for shipments by Dec. 10. The tender closed on Nov. 30.

The company would soon issue a similar global tender to import crude palm oils, they said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)