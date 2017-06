MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian state trading company PEC Ltd has tendered to import 3,000-6,000 tonnes of Indonesian or Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) between Aug. 15-22, at the Haldia port in eastern India.

The last date for submission of bids is August 13, it said in a statement late on Monday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)