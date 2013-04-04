NEW DELHI, April 4 India's state-run trading firm PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to import 6,300 tonnes of RBD palmolein, trade sources said on Thursday.

PEC had floated the tender on March 25.

The sources, who requested anonymity, did not give any reason for the cancellation but said PEC would soon be floating a new tender.

PEC officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)