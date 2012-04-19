MUMBAI, April 19 Indian state-trading company PEC has issued a tender to import 3,000-6000 tonnes of crude palm oil for shipments between May 1 to May 10, the company said on its website on Thursday.

The palm oil should come from Indonesia or Malaysia at Haldia port in West Bengal state. The last date to submit bids is April 26, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)