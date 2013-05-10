NEW DELHI May 10 India's PEC Ltd has imported
16,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD)
palmolein at $843 per tonne for June delivery, two trade sources
said on Friday, higher than the last known purchase price by the
state-run company.
The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of
Chennai and Tuticorin. The price included cost, insurance and
freight.
PEC, which bought RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern
state of Tamil Nadu, floated the import tender last week.
Last month, PEC bought 6,300 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $831
per tonne.
Government-backed traders State Trading Corp.,
MMTC and PEC regularly buy vegetable oils from
overseas suppliers on behalf of the state governments for
cheaper sale to the poor.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)