NEW DELHI May 10 India's PEC Ltd has imported 16,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $843 per tonne for June delivery, two trade sources said on Friday, higher than the last known purchase price by the state-run company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin. The price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC, which bought RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, floated the import tender last week.

Last month, PEC bought 6,300 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $831 per tonne.

Government-backed traders State Trading Corp., MMTC and PEC regularly buy vegetable oils from overseas suppliers on behalf of the state governments for cheaper sale to the poor. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)